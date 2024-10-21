Hayden Hurst Injury: Inactive Monday

Hurst (groin) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

After being deemed a non-participant in practice Thursday through Saturday, Hurst approached the contest listed as doubtful. With Hurst unavailable versus Arizona, fellow tight end Will Dissly could see a modest bump in Week 7 opportunities, while Eric Tomlinson and Stone Smartt also are on hand to mix in. Hurst will target a potential return to action this coming weekend against the Saints.