Hayden Hurst headshot

Hayden Hurst Injury: Limited in walk-through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 6:47pm

Hurst (illness) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Hurst was held out of Tuesday's session due to an illness, but his ability to increase his activity Wednesday indicates progress. Thursday's practice report will provide clarity on Hurst's status heading into Saturday's game against the Patriots. Hurst missed five games due to a hip injury but returned to action in the Week 16 win over the Broncos, finishing with one catch for eight yards while playing eight snaps on offense. He could see a larger role in Week 17 if he can overcome his illness and if Will Dissly (shoulder) is forced to miss a third straight game.

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
