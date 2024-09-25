Hayden Hurst Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Hurst (Achilles) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Hurst managed an ankle injury ahead of Week 3 action, but he played in this past Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers, catching both of his target for 15 yards in the process. Now that he's dealing with a different injury issue, the tight end's status will need to be tracked as this weekend's game against the Chiefs approaches. If he's out or limited versus Kansas City, added snaps would be available for teammate Will Dissly.