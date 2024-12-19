Hayden Hurst Injury: On track to be activated

The Chargers plan to activate Hurst (hip) from IR ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hurst last saw game action in Week 10, but his looming return to the mix arrives at an opportune time, with fellow tight end Will Dissly still sidelined with a shoulder injury. With that in mind, Hurst should have an opportunity to contribute as pass catcher Thursday, while working alongside Stone Smartt, who caught five passes for 50 yards in Week 15 with Dissly inactive.