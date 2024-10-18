Fantasy Football
Hayden Hurst Injury: Remains absent from practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 1:35pm

Hurst (groin) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hurst is set to log a second straight DNP after exiting in the first half of the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Broncos due to a groin injury. He'll have one more chance to practice in some capacity Saturday, but Hurst is fighting an uphill battle to gain clearance for Monday's game against the Cardinals. If Hurst is unavailable, Eric Tomlinson and Stone Smartt could see additional playing time alongside Will Dissly (shoulder).

Hayden Hurst
Los Angeles Chargers
