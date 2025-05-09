Howard Cross News: Gets picked up by Cincy
The Bengals signed Cross as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Cross enters the league with more experience under his belt than most after spending six years at Notre Dame. His last season with the Fighting Irish was his most productive as a pass rusher, as he managed to collect 4.0 sacks. He'll now have to battle for a spot on Cincinnati's final roster on the interior of its defensive line.
