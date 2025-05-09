Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Howard Cross headshot

Howard Cross News: Gets picked up by Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Bengals signed Cross as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Cross enters the league with more experience under his belt than most after spending six years at Notre Dame. His last season with the Fighting Irish was his most productive as a pass rusher, as he managed to collect 4.0 sacks. He'll now have to battle for a spot on Cincinnati's final roster on the interior of its defensive line.

Howard Cross
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now