Irv Smith News: Works as third tight end

Smith went untargeted in lasts Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.

Smith was on the active roster and worked as the third tight end as Teagan Quitoriano (calf) was held out of the opening round of the playoffs. The latter was designated to return last week and could replace Smith for this weekend's divisional-round matchup against Kansas City. After being released from the Chiefs' practice squad in September, Smith was scooped up by Houston and eventually elevated to its 53-man roster. He wasn't targeted over five regular-season appearances, and the 26-year-old will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.