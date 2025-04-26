Fantasy Football
Jack Nelson News: Bound for Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Falcons selected Nelson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Nelson started four seasons at Wisconsin, and while he focused on left tackle, he also has experience at right guard. He has the size (6-foot-7, 314 pounds) to make the cut as an offensive tackle in the NFL, and his versatility should make him a valuable depth lineman, even if it takes time before he vies for a starting role.

