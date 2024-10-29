Jacob Kibodi News: Back with NOLA

The Saints signed Kibodi to the practice squad Tuesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kibodi signed with the Saints' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was let go by New Orleans on Oct. 1, but after a month of being without a team, the 26-year-old running back will return to the Saints' practice squad. The undrafted rookie has yet to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this year, but Kibodi could have that opportunity against the Panthers on Sunday if third-string running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is unable to play.