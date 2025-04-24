Fantasy Football
Jahdae Barron News: Joins Denver's secondary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

The Broncos selected Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Denver's secondary gets even stronger with the addition of Barron out of Texas. Though a bit undersized to stick on the boundary at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Barron has great coverage instincts and punches above his weight as a tackler. He broke up 16 passes and picked off five in 2024 en route to winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country. Slot corner looks to be his best fit in Denver's secondary, where he can be a plug-and-play fixture right away.

Jahdae Barron
Denver Broncos
