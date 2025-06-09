Jaire Alexander Injury: Release made official

Alexander (knee) was released by the Packers on Monday.

The official move releasing Alexander comes shortly after the team informed the veteran cornerback of its intention to release him. Alexander and the Packers failed to agree to a reworked contract after he appeared in only seven games each of the past two regular seasons, failing to play up to the level expected when he signed a four-year, $84 million contract in 2022. Once he demonstrates that his knee is healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will likely have a robust market in free agency.