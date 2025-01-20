Jake Fromm News: Sticks around in Detroit

The Lions signed Fromm to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Fromm spent his 2024 campaign with the Lions' practice squad after failing to make the active roster in late August, and he's expected to remain in Detroit after inking a reserve/future deal with the team Monday. The Georgia product's most recent in-game NFL action came in 2021 with the Giants, throwing for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions over three contests. He's expected to compete for a depth role in Detroit's QB room as the offseason progresses.