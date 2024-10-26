Jake Funk News: Elevated to face Packers

The Jaguars elevated Funk from the practice squad Saturday, ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Packers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Funk's elevation from the practice squad may indicate that Travis Etienne (hamstring), who is considered a game-time decision, is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against Green Bay. Even if Etienne can't suit up Week 8, though, Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson will rank clearly ahead of Funk on the backfield depth chart, leaving him with only a path to a reserve role.