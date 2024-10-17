Jalen Dalton News: Headed to Dallas

The Cowboys signed Dalton (undisclosed) to the practice squad Wednesday, per The Dallas Morning News.

Dalton is looking to make an NFL comeback after spending the last two years playing in the XFL and UFL. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but it wasn't until 2022 with the Falcons that Dalton saw his first NFL regular-season action, during which he registered 13 tackles (eight solo) across seven games. Defensive tackle Phil Hoskins was let go from the Cowboys' practice squad in a corresponding move.