Jalen Pitre News: Sets up touchdown

Pitre made four tackles, including one for a loss, and had an interception in Sunday's 23-20 win over Indianapolis in Week 8.

Pitre's contribution to the win was intercepting an Anthony Richardson pass deep in the Colts' territory. One play later, C.J. Stroud threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell, giving the Texans a lead it would not relinquish. Pitre moved back to a hybrid role in the secondary this season -- a similar role he played at Baylor -- playing both cornerback and safety and showed modest improvement in his coverage. Missed tackles have been an issue, as they've been throughout his career, but Pitre has shown improvement in all areas of defense.