Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury: Won't play vs. Houston

Reeves-Maybin (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Reeves-Maybin picked up a neck injury during the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers. He will be sidelined for Sunday's game after not being able to practice all week, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 17. With starting linebacker Malcom Rodriguez (ankle) also ruled out, Trevor Nowaske and Ben Niemann will each see an increased snap count on defense along starting linebackers Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.