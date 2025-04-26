Jalen Rivers News: Added by Cincy in Round 5

The Bengals selected Rivers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Rivers started his final three seasons at Miami and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors as a senior after claiming Second Team honors the year prior. While he played at both tackle and guard during his time with the Hurricanes, he projects to serve as a guard at the next level. Rivers will provide some depth along the offensive line for the time being with hopes of him developing into a contributor down the road.