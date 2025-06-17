Jalin Hyatt Injury: Exits practice with injury

Hyatt departed Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice early due to an apparent left leg injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt had his left leg stretched by a trainer after exiting a practice drill early, then exchanged words with head coach Brian Daboll. The 2023 third-round pick has benefited from extra first-team reps with new quarterback Russell Wilson to start minicamp, with Malik Nabers (toe) still limited, it's notable that Hyatt is now being forced to miss some practice opportunities even if his injury is minor. Across 33 regular-season games played since entering the NFL, Hyatt has totaled 31 catches for 435 yards and zero touchdowns on 59 targets. He will have two more chances to get back on the field before minicamp wraps up Thursday.