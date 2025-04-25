Jamaree Caldwell News: Bulks up Chargers D-Line

Fantasy Football
The Chargers selected Caldwell in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Caldwell helps beef up the Chargers' defensive line at a squat 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds. He's a bit over-aged after playing six years in college beginning at Houston and finishing at Oregon in 2024. He's a run-stuffer, which is a big help for a Charger defense that allowed 4.7 YPC last season.

