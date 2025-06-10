James Daniels Injury: Limited participant at minicamp
Daniels (Achilles0 was a limited participant in Miami's minicamp session Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Daniels is now one step closer to making his return from a torn Achilles suffered in September of last year. He only managed to participate in individual work during Tuesday's session but is expected to be fully healthy in time for the start of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now