Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
James Daniels headshot

James Daniels Injury: Limited participant at minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Daniels (Achilles0 was a limited participant in Miami's minicamp session Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Daniels is now one step closer to making his return from a torn Achilles suffered in September of last year. He only managed to participate in individual work during Tuesday's session but is expected to be fully healthy in time for the start of the regular season.

James Daniels
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now