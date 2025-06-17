James Daniels Injury: Still finding role with new team

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Daniels (Achilles), who was a limited participant in mandatory minicamp and has not yet been cleared for training camp, is "very capable" of contributing at either left or right guard, Kaitlyn Pohly of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said "when you have a rookie in the mix, you have to settle that first," referring to 2025 second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea, who played all along the Sun Devils' O-line but appears to be settling into a guard role with the Dolphins. Daniels, meanwhile, is rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered Week 4 of 2024 and said he expects to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he's only been cleared to handle individual drills so far.