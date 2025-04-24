James Pearce News: Target of big trade-up by Atlanta

The Falcons selected Pearce in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Atlanta made an aggressive play to move back up into the first round and double-tap edge rushers by adding Pearce after selecting Jalon Walker at 15. Pass rush has long been an issue in Atlanta and the front office is prioritizing changing that in this draft. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons sent their second-round pick and next year's 1st-round pick to the Rams to get this deal done. As for Pearce, he was considered the potential No.1 overall pick in this year's class coming into the season. It didn't quite work out that way as Pearce's sack production dropped from 10.0 in 2023 to 7.5 in 2024. He tested well at the combine with 4.47 speed at 6-foot-5, but he is light for a conventional 3-4 outside linebacker. Jalon Walker has similar strengths and weaknesses, so Atlanta is certainly targeting a particular archetype with these two selections.