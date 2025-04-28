Jamoi Mayes News: Leveling up in Cincy

Mayes, a Cincinnati product, is slated to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

The wide receiver spent four seasons at Chattanooga before transferring to Cincinnati for his final collegiate campaign, in which he appeared in 12 games and recorded 29 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown. Mayes finished with 62 catches for 1,037 yards and four scores against FCS competition in 2023. The Bengals' wide receiver depth chart includes Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at the top and a trio of 2023 and '24 draft picks, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton and Charlie Jones, below them, though Mayes could compete for a spot in that group.