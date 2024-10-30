Jaquan Brisker Injury: Remains in protocols

Brisker (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker has been sidelined since he began suffering from concussion symptoms the Monday after their Week 5 win over the Panthers. It's not clear if the Penn State product is making much progress in his recovery, but he'll need to show he can practice and be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to action. Considering the situation, he may be on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.