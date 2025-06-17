Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Jase McClellan headshot

Jase McClellan News: Let go by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

The Falcons waived McClellan (knee) on Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

McClellan managed just two regular-season appearances a rookie in 2024, in which span he rushed 13 times for 32 yards. While the 2024 sixth-round pick appears recovered from the knee injury that forced him to finish his rookie campaign on IR, he'll now have to search elsewhere for a chance to compete for a depth role. Jashaun Corbin takes McClellan's spot on the Falcons roster.

Jase McClellan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now