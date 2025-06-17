Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Ja'Seem Reed headshot

Ja'Seem Reed Injury: Waived by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

The Browns waived Reed (undisclosed) from injured reserve with a settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reed joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May but landed on injured reserve just several days later after picking up an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-1 receiver hauled in 155 passes for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns across his four seasons at San Diego and will now look to get healthy and catch on with another team.

Ja'Seem Reed
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now