Jashaun Corbin News: Gets chance with Falcons

Atlanta signed Corbin (undisclosed) to a contract Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Corbin spent time with the Giants last offseason but was waived/injured ahead of Week 1. He then resurfaced with the San Antonio Brahmas and led the UFL in rushing yards during the 2025 season. Back in 2023, in the NFL, he handled a reserve role for New York and logged six regular-season appearances. The Falcons waived Jase McClellan (knee) in a corresponding move.