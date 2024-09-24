Jason Sanders: First miss of season

Sanders converted one of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Sanders accounted for all of Miami's points in the team's convincing Week 3 loss to Seattle, a game in which neither of Skylar Thompson (ribs) or Tim Boyle were able to adequately pilot the offense while under center. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) still on IR for the foreseeable future, Sanders may continue to have his opportunities stymied by below-average offensive play. The Dolphins' next chance to get back on track will come versus Tennessee on Monday night.