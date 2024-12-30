Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javon Bullard headshot

Javon Bullard News: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Bullard recorded 11 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Bullard returned from injury and tied Edgerrin Cooper as the Packers' leading tackler in Sunday's narrow loss, tying his career best of 11 tackles in a single game. The rookie safety from Georgia has been an integral part of Green Bay's defense this season, recording 85 total tackles and one pass defended over 14 appearances. With Evan Williams (quadriceps) likely out of the Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Bears, Bullard is expected to start alongside Xavier McKinney as part of Green Bay's top safety duo.

Javon Bullard
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now