Javon Bullard News: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Bullard recorded 11 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Bullard returned from injury and tied Edgerrin Cooper as the Packers' leading tackler in Sunday's narrow loss, tying his career best of 11 tackles in a single game. The rookie safety from Georgia has been an integral part of Green Bay's defense this season, recording 85 total tackles and one pass defended over 14 appearances. With Evan Williams (quadriceps) likely out of the Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Bears, Bullard is expected to start alongside Xavier McKinney as part of Green Bay's top safety duo.