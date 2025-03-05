Fantasy Football
Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Past injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Hargrave has recovered from his triceps injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hargrave is expected to be released by the 49ers after June 1, according to general manager John Lynch. The 32-year-old missed San Francisco's final 14 games last season due to a triceps issue that landed him on injured reserve. However, he now appears to have moved past the issue, making him fully healthy just in time for free agency. The veteran from South Carolina State is expected to be a sought-after target on the free-agent market for teams in need of interior defensive line help.

Javon Hargrave
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
