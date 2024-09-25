Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: IR stint coming

Bentley (pectoral) will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bentley's injury details have been a bit of a mystery, with reports more than a week ago stating he'd likely be out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, after initial reports suggested he may miss no time at all. A move to IR would at least confirm he'll miss the team's next four games but still won't confirm whether he'll be out for the season.