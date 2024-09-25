Fantasy Football
Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: IR stint coming

Bentley (pectoral) will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bentley's injury details have been a bit of a mystery, with reports more than a week ago stating he'd likely be out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, after initial reports suggested he may miss no time at all. A move to IR would at least confirm he'll miss the team's next four games but still won't confirm whether he'll be out for the season.

Ja'Whaun Bentley headshot
Ja'Whaun Bentley
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Written By RotoWire Staff