Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: Officially placed on IR

Bentley (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Bentley is in danger of missing the rest of the Patriots' 2024 campaign after sustaining a pectoral injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, so this move to IR comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old will now be forced to miss at least the next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 8 when the Patriots play the Jets. Expect Raekwon McMillan to serve as one of New England's top inside linebackers while Bentley recovers.

Ja'Whaun Bentley
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Written By RotoWire Staff