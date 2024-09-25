Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: Officially placed on IR

Bentley (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Bentley is in danger of missing the rest of the Patriots' 2024 campaign after sustaining a pectoral injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, so this move to IR comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old will now be forced to miss at least the next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 8 when the Patriots play the Jets. Expect Raekwon McMillan to serve as one of New England's top inside linebackers while Bentley recovers.