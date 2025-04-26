Fantasy Football
Jay Toia News: Headed to Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Cowboys selected Toia in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Toia started in his final three years at UCLA, and over that span he accumulated 83 tackles (46 solo), including 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble. His box score numbers don't jump out, and while he doesn't have a formidable pass rush, Toia anchored the Bruins' defensive line and plugged holes effectively in the run game. His physicality in the trenches could earn him some rotational snaps on early downs.

