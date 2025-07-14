Menu
Jaylen Johnson Injury: Starting camp on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Chargers placed Johnson (undisclosed) on the preseason PUP list, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnson, one of five Chargers who landed on the list ahead of training camp practices, can be activated at any time once he's ready to re-take the field. Once that happens, the 25-year-old East Carolina product will compete for a depth slot in the team's wideout corps.

Jaylen Johnson
Los Angeles Chargers
