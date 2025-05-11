Jaylon Smith News: Returns to Las Vegas

Smith agreed to sign a contract with the Raiders on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith participated on a try-out basis with Vegas during rookie minicamp this weekend as he looks to restart his career. The linebacker, who turns 30 years old in June, briefly spent time with the Raiders in 2023 and played in one game before he was released in November of that season. He then went unsigned throughout the 2024 campaign. Smith previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when he held the same role in 2021, tallying 88 tackles across 13 games. He'll likely need to carve out a role as a depth player at inside linebacker in order to secure a spot with Las Vegas this offseason.