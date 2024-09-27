Jedrick Wills Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Wills (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Las Vegas, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wills, the Browns' left tackle, missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, returned for Week 3 against the Giants, and played 40 snaps before getting hurt again. He underwent an MRI this week, but the results of it aren't yet known. Cleveland's offensive line has been totally decimated by injuries. After Wills went out last week, star LG Joel Bitonio (knee) kicked over to left tackle due to No. 3 tackle James Hudson (shoulder) already being hurt. Veteran tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder) has also been ruled out for Week 4. The Browns were forced to sign veteran Germain Ifedi this week.