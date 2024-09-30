Jeff Wilson Injury: Questionable Monday with knee injury

Wilson suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and now is questionable to play Monday against the Titans.

With Raheem Mostert (chest) sidelined for a third consecutive contest, Wilson and Jaylen Wright were the candidates to handle RB reps behind starter De'Von Achane. Having said that, Wilson now may not get a chance to contribute Week 4. Still, he's been contained to 10 touches for 52 yards from scrimmage in three games this season, meaning he doesn't hold much sway for fantasy purposes.