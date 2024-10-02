Jeremiah Moon Injury: Getting back on the field

Moon (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Moon has missed the mandatory four games, and will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the active roster. The Florida product appeared in eight games with the Ravens last season, making 12 combined tackles and forcing two fumbles. Once he's reached full health, he'll likely be a depth option in Pittsburgh's linebacker corps and a regular on special teams.