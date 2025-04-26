Jeremy Crawshaw News: First punter selected

The Broncos selected Crawshaw in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

It's rare for a punter to be selected in the draft, but Crawshaw set school records at Florida and was regularly among the highest average yards per punt in the FBS. He'll now head to the high altitudes of Denver after being the first punter picked, which will only enhance his ability to get distance on his kicks. The Broncos signed Matt Haack to a one-year deal this offseason, but Crawshaw should challenge him during training camp.