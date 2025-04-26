Fantasy Football
Jeremy Crawshaw headshot

Jeremy Crawshaw News: First punter selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Broncos selected Crawshaw in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

It's rare for a punter to be selected in the draft, but Crawshaw set school records at Florida and was regularly among the highest average yards per punt in the FBS. He'll now head to the high altitudes of Denver after being the first punter picked, which will only enhance his ability to get distance on his kicks. The Broncos signed Matt Haack to a one-year deal this offseason, but Crawshaw should challenge him during training camp.

