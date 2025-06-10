Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Jermaine Johnson headshot

Jermaine Johnson Injury: Hoping to be available for Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 1:14pm

Johnson (Achilles) is expected to start training camp on the PUP list in July, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Despite that, coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday he believes Johnson will be ready for the start of the 2025 season. The defensive end still has about three months to recover from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week 2 of last season to make that a reality, but for now, Micheal Clemons will take first-team reps in practice.

Jermaine Johnson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now