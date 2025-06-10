Menu
Jermaine Johnson Injury: Hoping to be available Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Johnson (Achilles) is expected to start training camp on the PUP list in July, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Despite that, Glenn said he believes Johnson will be ready by the start of the 2025 season. Johnson still has about three months to recover from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week 2 of last season to make that a reality, but for now, 2023 first-rounder Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons should be taking first-team reps in practice.

Jermaine Johnson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
