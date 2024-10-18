Jerrick Reed Injury: Won't play vs. Atlanta
Reed (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Reed opened the season on the reserve/PUP list while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2023. His 21-day practice window opened Monday, and while he was able to finish the week strong with a full practice session Friday, he will not be active for Sunday's game. Given his progression, it wouldn't be surprising if Reed was able to suit up for Week 8 against Buffalo on Oct. 27.