Jesse Luketa Injury: Shifts to IR

Luketa (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Luketa had already been ruled out for the Cardinals' Week 16 matchup in Carolina, but he's since shifted to IR and will miss the remainder of the regular season. The third-year pro from Penn State recorded 21 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and forced one fumble over 10 games this season. Arizona is currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but Luketa could return later this season if the Cardinals make a playoff run.