Joe Bachie News: Signs with Indianapolis

Bachie signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Joel Erickson of the team's official site reports.

Bachie has seemingly recovered from the groin injury that landed him on Cincinnati's injured reserve last December and will now head to Indianapolis. The 27-year-old racked up three tackles (three solo) across 12 games during the 2024 campaign as he saw the majority of his playing time on special teams and will likely have a similar role with the Colts.