Joe Mixon Injury: On track for training camp

Mixon, who has been dealing with what Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston describes as foot-ankle issues, is expected to be ready for training camp, which opens July 23.

Wilson noted that there's not cause for concern in terms of the training camp/regular season status of the Texans' top running back, who missed time this offseason, but has made strides since then. Once Mixon returns to the practice field, he'll reclaim his role atop a backfield depth chart that also includes Nick Chubb, who the team signed to a one-year contract last month, as well as Dameon Pierce, 2025 fourth-rounder Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale. In 14 regular-season games with Houston in 2024, Mixon carried 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 TDs to go along with a 36/309/1 receiving line. Looking ahead, the 28-year-old appears poised to maintain steady usage in 2025, with the presence of Chubb -- health permitting -- providing Mixon with a viable veteran complement to spell his workload.