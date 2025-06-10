Joey Bosa Injury: Sidelined for start of minicamp

Bosa (calf) was inactive for the start the Bills' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Bosa remained on the sidelines as minicamp got underway, continuing to nurse the calf injury that forced him to miss OTAs. With only two days left in minicamp, the 29-year-old will likely sit it out completely, and he'll shift his focus to being ready for training camp in late July.