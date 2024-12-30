Joey Porter Injury: Could return for Week 18

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Porter (knee) is "scheduled to make it back" for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Bengals on Saturday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Porter was sidelined for the Steelers' 29-10 loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Day due to a knee injury he suffered against the Ravens in Week 16. It appears that the 2023 second-round pick is on track to return for Pittsburgh's regular-season finale, and his practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring. Porter's return would help bolster a Steelers' secondary that will be tasked with slowing down the formidable pass-catching duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Saturday.