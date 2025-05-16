John Jenkins News: Lands in Baltimore

The Ravens signed Jenkins to a one-year contract Friday.

Jenkins is a veteran of 13 NFL campaigns who played the previous two years with Las Vegas. He logged a career-high 581 defensive snaps while starting all 17 regular-season games with the Raiders last year, totaling 46 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two defensed passes. Baltimore is set up front with Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, so Jenkins will likely work in a rotational role with his new squad.