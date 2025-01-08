John Jenkins News: Starts all 17 games again in 2024

Jenkins finished 2024 with 46 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups across 17 games with Las Vegas.

Jenkins, now 35 years old, started all 17 games for the Raiders for the second straight season. Jenkins' best ability has been his availability in recent seasons after struggling mightily to stay healthy for much of the prior six campaigns. Jenkins doesn't do anything special inside on the defensive line, but he's big and can clog space at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds. Jenkins is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He'll likely again have to settle for a one-year contract.