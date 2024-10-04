Jonah Williams News: Poached off Vikes' practice squad

The Rams signed Williams off the Vikings' practice squad to the active roster Friday.

The move adds depth to the Rams' defensive line after Larrell Murchison was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season Friday due to a broken foot. Williams spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Rams, but he opted to sign a one-year deal with the Vikings in March. He was unable to make Minnesota's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 2 against San Francisco. Williams is back in Los Angeles, and because he was signed off a different team's practice squad, he is required to remain on the Rams' active roster for at least the next three games.